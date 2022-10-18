C3.ai Inc. (AI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.33% last month.

October 17, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) trading session started at the price of $12.02, that was 5.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.53 and dropped to $12.02 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. A 52-week range for AI has been $11.29 – $53.82.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward C3.ai Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,576. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 291 shares at a rate of $12.29, taking the stock ownership to the 357,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,500 for $12.90, making the entire transaction worth $161,250. This insider now owns 546,495 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what C3.ai Inc. (AI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.47 million was inferior to 2.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.79. The third major resistance level sits at $13.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.77. The third support level lies at $11.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are 108,482K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.39 billion. As of now, sales total 252,760 K while income totals -192,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 65,310 K while its last quarter net income were -71,870 K.