Can Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) drop of -5.12% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 17, 2022, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) opened at $10.38, higher 3.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.795 and dropped to $10.36 before settling in for the closing price of $10.19. Price fluctuations for SBS have ranged from $5.77 to $11.43 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.90% at the time writing. With a float of $338.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12381 workers is very important to gauge.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

The latest stats from [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.84 million was superior to 2.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.01. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.14. The third support level lies at $9.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are currently 683,510K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,612 M according to its annual income of 427,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,070 M and its income totaled 85,840 K.