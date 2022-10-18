Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,213 M

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) stock priced at $6.02, up 9.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.45 and dropped to $5.9463 before settling in for the closing price of $5.76. CENX’s price has ranged from $5.27 to $30.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

In an organization with 2512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Century Aluminum Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.43 million. That was better than the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.20. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.54. Second resistance stands at $6.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.53.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 653.57 million, the company has a total of 91,358K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,213 M while annual income is -167,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 856,600 K while its latest quarter income was 37,400 K.