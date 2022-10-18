Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) with a beta value of 2.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 17, 2022, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) trading session started at the price of $5.24, that was 14.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.91 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.87. A 52-week range for CLNE has been $4.02 – $9.69.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -789.10%. With a float of $175.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.43 million.

The firm has a total of 482 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.64, operating margin of -35.33, and the pretax margin is -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 102,365. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,551,374 shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -789.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -33.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $6.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.52.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are 222,778K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 255,650 K while income totals -93,150 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,220 K while its last quarter net income were -13,240 K.