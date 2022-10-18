Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) volume exceeds 1.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 17, 2022, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) opened at $0.1843, lower -4.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2035 and dropped to $0.181 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for CCNC have ranged from $0.14 to $1.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.00% at the time writing. With a float of $28.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 56 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 37.21%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

The latest stats from [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.24 million was superior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6416. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1960. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2110. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2185. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1735, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1660. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1510.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

There are currently 46,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,030 K according to its annual income of -26,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,370 K.