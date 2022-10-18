EBR (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.) climbed 5.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $8.44, up 5.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.78 and dropped to $8.41 before settling in for the closing price of $8.22. Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has traded in a range of $5.16-$9.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.20%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.97 million, its volume of 2.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.83 in the near term. At $8.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.09.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.16 billion has total of 1,568,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,970 M in contrast with the sum of 1,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,800 M and last quarter income was 284,680 K.