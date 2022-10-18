ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.85 million

October 17, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) trading session started at the price of $4.28, that was -8.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. A 52-week range for GWH has been $2.59 – $21.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.90%. With a float of $85.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.72 million.

The firm has a total of 160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESS Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 835.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.54. The third major resistance level sits at $4.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.77.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are 153,266K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 585.05 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -477,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 690 K while its last quarter net income were -15,590 K.