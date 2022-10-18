First Solar Inc. (FSLR) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On October 17, 2022, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) opened at $125.68, lower -4.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.8904 and dropped to $115.66 before settling in for the closing price of $123.36. Price fluctuations for FSLR have ranged from $59.60 to $145.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $101.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.96, operating margin of +15.74, and the pretax margin is +19.57.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 75,408. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $125.68, taking the stock ownership to the 18,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $134.62, making the entire transaction worth $80,772. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +16.03 while generating a return on equity of 8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Solar Inc. (FSLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.1 million, its volume of 3.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.86.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.23 in the near term. At $130.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.77.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

There are currently 106,595K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,923 M according to its annual income of 468,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 620,960 K and its income totaled 55,810 K.