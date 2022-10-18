GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) with a beta value of 0.89 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $14.80, up 8.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.87 and dropped to $14.52 before settling in for the closing price of $14.17. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has traded in a range of $13.64-$65.84.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.70%. With a float of $175.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1878 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GDS Holdings Limited, GDS], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.62. The third major resistance level sits at $17.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.31.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.99 billion has total of 186,898K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,212 M in contrast with the sum of -184,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 344,940 K and last quarter income was -56,040 K.