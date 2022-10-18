Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 22,120 K

October 17, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) trading session started at the price of $0.6322, that was 4.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.6322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. A 52-week range for GNUS has been $0.51 – $2.32.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 55.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $298.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

In an organization with 67 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Brands International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 3,767. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 49,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $5,171. This insider now owns 43,813 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8037. However, in the short run, Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7575. Second resistance stands at $0.8526. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9153. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5997, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5370. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4419.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are 317,235K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 215.46 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -126,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 22,120 K while its last quarter net income were -13,340 K.