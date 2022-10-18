HEPS (D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.) climbed 3.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $0.7948, up 3.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$5.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.80%. With a float of $39.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.94 million.

The firm has a total of 3789 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 15.70%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9699, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4102. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8567. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6833.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 251.43 million has total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 875,220 K in contrast with the sum of -81,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190,160 K and last quarter income was -36,070 K.