Investors finally get a glimpse of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) volume hitting the figure of 75.33 million.

October 17, 2022, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) trading session started at the price of $8.22, that was -42.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.31 and dropped to $4.61 before settling in for the closing price of $8.23. A 52-week range for CANO has been $3.81 – $12.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.20%. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2150 employees.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cano Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) saw its 5-day average volume 18.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 230.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.16 in the near term. At $9.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are 484,470K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,609 M while income totals -18,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 689,370 K while its last quarter net income were -5,330 K.