Investors finally get a glimpse of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) volume hitting the figure of 2.27 million.

On October 17, 2022, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.29, lower -7.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.28 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $12.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 113 workers is very important to gauge.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

The latest stats from [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was superior to 66658.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 396.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 184.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7215. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3001. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3351. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3601. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2151. The third support level lies at $0.1801 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 31,181K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,310 K according to its annual income of -4,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,850 K and its income totaled -3,810 K.