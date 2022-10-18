Investors must take note of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) performance last week, which was 11.89%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.82, soaring 6.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.23 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. Within the past 52 weeks, ILPT’s price has moved between $4.49 and $28.66.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.50%. With a float of $64.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.28, operating margin of +46.67, and the pretax margin is +35.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 11,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $22.30, taking the stock ownership to the 11,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $21.99, making the entire transaction worth $10,993. This insider now owns 10,503 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +54.29 while generating a return on equity of 11.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.45. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.27. Second resistance stands at $5.47. The third major resistance level sits at $5.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.61. The third support level lies at $4.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 340.11 million based on 65,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 219,870 K and income totals 119,680 K. The company made 107,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -143,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.