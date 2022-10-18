Investors must take note of Morgan Stanley’s (MS) performance last week, which was -1.62%.

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock priced at $76.805, up 2.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.24 and dropped to $76.325 before settling in for the closing price of $75.30. MS’s price has ranged from $72.05 to $109.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 10.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.20%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 78000 workers is very important to gauge.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $28.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.93% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Morgan Stanley’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 225.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

The latest stats from [Morgan Stanley, MS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.91 million was superior to 9.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.15. The third major resistance level sits at $80.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.32. The third support level lies at $74.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 139.51 billion, the company has a total of 1,716,826K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,755 M while annual income is 15,034 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,132 M while its latest quarter income was 2,495 M.