Investors must take note of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) performance last week, which was -2.95%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.33, soaring 3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.58 and dropped to $10.11 before settling in for the closing price of $9.89. Within the past 52 weeks, HOOD’s price has moved between $6.81 and $43.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.40%. With a float of $563.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 274,841. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 211,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $213,414. This insider now owns 415,084 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 6.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.49 in the near term. At $10.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.83. The third support level lies at $9.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.66 billion based on 880,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,815 M and income totals -3,686 M. The company made 318,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -295,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.