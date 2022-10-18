JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) posted a 10.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) stock priced at $115.41, up 4.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.01 and dropped to $114.32 before settling in for the closing price of $111.19. JPM’s price has ranged from $101.28 to $172.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.10%. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.96 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 278494 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,639,344 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 51,594,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,329 for $3.28, making the entire transaction worth $10,919. This insider now owns 49,955,583 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.11 while generating a return on equity of 16.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.23% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Looking closely at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), its last 5-days average volume was 20.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.99.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.64. However, in the short run, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.14. Second resistance stands at $118.42. The third major resistance level sits at $119.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $111.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 334.72 billion, the company has a total of 2,932,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 127,202 M while annual income is 48,334 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,233 M while its latest quarter income was 8,649 M.