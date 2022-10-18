Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.93%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.13, soaring 8.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.40 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. Within the past 52 weeks, JMIA’s price has moved between $4.47 and $20.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.09 million was inferior to 4.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.00. The third support level lies at $4.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 534.34 million based on 99,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 177,930 K and income totals -226,870 K. The company made 57,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.