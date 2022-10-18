Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) posted a 13.16% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6976, soaring 8.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.6671 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Within the past 52 weeks, LFLY’s price has moved between $0.59 and $11.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -210.10%. With a float of $28.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 259 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 110,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 81,585 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,786,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 29,159 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $41,718. This insider now owns 3,868,444 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1357. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8299 in the near term. At $0.9514, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0328. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6270, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5456. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4241.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.60 million based on 39,884K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -5,700 K. The company made 12,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.