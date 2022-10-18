Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Genius Sports Limited (GENI) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock priced at $4.10, up 9.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.32 and dropped to $4.07 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. GENI’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $19.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.80%. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Looking closely at Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.25. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.39. Second resistance stands at $4.48. The third major resistance level sits at $4.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.89.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 860.34 million, the company has a total of 224,128K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,740 K while annual income is -592,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,120 K while its latest quarter income was -4,760 K.