Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to new highs

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.90, soaring 3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.9753 and dropped to $7.83 before settling in for the closing price of $7.61. Within the past 52 weeks, GFI’s price has moved between $7.03 and $17.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.70%. With a float of $884.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Looking closely at Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.96. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.93. Second resistance stands at $8.03. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.64.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.32 billion based on 891,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,195 M and income totals 789,300 K. The company made 640,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -360,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.