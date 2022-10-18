Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) to new highs

October 17, 2022, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) trading session started at the price of $4.02, that was 13.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.34 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. A 52-week range for RXT has been $3.70 – $18.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.30%. With a float of $207.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.46% during the next five years compared to -43.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 1.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s (RXT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.47 in the near term. At $4.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.61.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Key Stats

There are 210,584K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 948.02 million. As of now, sales total 3,010 M while income totals -218,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 772,200 K while its last quarter net income were -40,600 K.