No matter how cynical the overall market is, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.59%

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) stock priced at $4.97, up 4.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.04 and dropped to $4.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.82. ASX’s price has ranged from $4.45 to $8.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.50%. With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.16 billion.

The firm has a total of 97800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.58, operating margin of +11.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.20% during the next five years compared to 62.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX], we can find that recorded value of 11.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.11. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.87.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.37 billion, the company has a total of 2,179,964K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,548 M while annual income is 2,168 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,455 M while its latest quarter income was 543,590 K.