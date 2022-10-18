No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dana Incorporated (DAN) performance over the last week is recorded 4.40%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $12.60, up 5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.83 and dropped to $12.54 before settling in for the closing price of $12.12. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has traded in a range of $11.17-$25.59.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 728.10%. With a float of $142.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 138,635. In this transaction Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of this company bought 8,500 shares at a rate of $16.31, taking the stock ownership to the 9,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 26,504 for $23.56, making the entire transaction worth $624,499. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.08% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.91 in the near term. At $13.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.33.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.88 billion has total of 143,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,945 M in contrast with the sum of 197,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,586 M and last quarter income was 8,000 K.