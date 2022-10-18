No matter how cynical the overall market is Proterra Inc. (PTRA) performance over the last week is recorded -0.80%

A new trading day began on October 17, 2022, with Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) stock priced at $4.79, up 9.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.045 and dropped to $4.76 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. PTRA’s price has ranged from $4.26 to $13.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -112.80%. With a float of $220.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 21,266. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer, Secy of this company sold 3,492 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 127,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,395 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $21,206. This insider now owns 377,806 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Proterra Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.09 in the near term. At $5.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.52.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 225,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 242,860 K while annual income is -250,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,560 K while its latest quarter income was -41,820 K.