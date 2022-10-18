No matter how cynical the overall market is WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.64%

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $1.70, up 8.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9299 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has traded in a range of $1.59-$14.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.70%. With a float of $72.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 606 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 32,478. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 12,250 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 200,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $74,698. This insider now owns 383,602 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

The latest stats from [WM Technology Inc., MAPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 259.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3442, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5418. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9099. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0399. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5601. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4301.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 269.71 million has total of 135,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 193,150 K in contrast with the sum of 60,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,290 K and last quarter income was 11,690 K.