NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) average volume reaches $1.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 17, 2022, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) opened at $0.12, lower -6.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for NBY have ranged from $0.09 to $0.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.30% at the time writing. With a float of $54.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,500. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 83,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President, DERMAdoctor, LLC sold 291,368 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $46,094. This insider now owns 208,632 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 1.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1828, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2484. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1138 in the near term. At $0.1274, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1348. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0928, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0854. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0718.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are currently 53,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,420 K according to its annual income of -5,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,050 K and its income totaled -2,160 K.