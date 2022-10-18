Now that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s volume has hit 4.18 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) kicked off on October 17, 2022, at the price of $4.59, up 2.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6099 and dropped to $4.56 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has traded in a range of $4.31-$6.78.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.20%. With a float of $12.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.59 billion.

In an organization with 135049 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.90% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.61 million. That was better than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. However, in the short run, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.59. Second resistance stands at $4.63. The third major resistance level sits at $4.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.49.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.12 billion has total of 12,613,709K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,419 M in contrast with the sum of 10,064 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,049 M and last quarter income was 875,380 K.