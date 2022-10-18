Recent developments with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.33 cents.

On October 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) opened at $8.48, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.5499 and dropped to $8.385 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. Price fluctuations for DB have ranged from $7.24 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -8.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82698 employees.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.72%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.95 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.01% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) saw its 5-day average volume 7.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 29.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.51 in the near term. At $8.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.28. The third support level lies at $8.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

There are currently 2,066,773K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,906 M according to its annual income of 2,900 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,070 M and its income totaled 1,254 M.