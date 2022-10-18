Recent developments with Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.41 cents.

October 17, 2022, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) trading session started at the price of $14.03, that was 12.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.11 and dropped to $13.8815 before settling in for the closing price of $13.04. A 52-week range for APPS has been $12.19 – $93.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 79.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -39.30%. With a float of $95.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 844 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Turbine Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

The latest stats from [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.23 million was inferior to 3.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.77. The third major resistance level sits at $16.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.31. The third support level lies at $12.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

There are 98,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.53 billion. As of now, sales total 747,600 K while income totals 35,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,630 K while its last quarter net income were 14,920 K.