Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 364,000 K

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $29.81, soaring 6.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.84 and dropped to $29.40 before settling in for the closing price of $28.71. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $179.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.90%. With a float of $796.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 17.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.23 in the near term. At $31.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.35.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.84 billion based on 916,191K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 364,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,712 M in sales during its previous quarter.