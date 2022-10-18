Sunrun Inc. (RUN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.41%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.00, soaring 1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.765 and dropped to $21.52 before settling in for the closing price of $21.21. Within the past 52 weeks, RUN’s price has moved between $16.80 and $60.60.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.80%. With a float of $199.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 1,868,138. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $24.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,449,459 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 172 for $27.26, making the entire transaction worth $4,689. This insider now owns 148,336 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 8.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.38 in the near term. At $23.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.71. The third support level lies at $19.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.95 billion based on 212,104K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,610 M and income totals -79,420 K. The company made 584,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.