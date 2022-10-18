TAL Education Group (TAL) is -15.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) on October 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.98, soaring 8.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.46 and dropped to $3.98 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Within the past 52 weeks, TAL’s price has moved between $1.60 and $6.72.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 33.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -828.30%. With a float of $352.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $645.19 million.

In an organization with 16200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

TAL Education Group (TAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. However, in the short run, TAL Education Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.45. Second resistance stands at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. The third support level lies at $3.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.11 billion based on 644,869K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,391 M and income totals -1,136 M. The company made 224,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.