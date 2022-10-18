The Mosaic Company (MOS) average volume reaches $4.91M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 17, 2022, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) opened at $47.97, higher 2.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.58 and dropped to $47.25 before settling in for the closing price of $46.86. Price fluctuations for MOS have ranged from $33.59 to $79.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 153.60% at the time writing. With a float of $344.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12525 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.79, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +18.00.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.20 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.89% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 3.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Looking closely at The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.00. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.80. Second resistance stands at $49.36. The third major resistance level sits at $50.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.14.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

There are currently 361,993K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,357 M according to its annual income of 1,631 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,373 M and its income totaled 1,036 M.