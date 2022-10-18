The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 20 Days SMA touches -1.05%: The odds favor the bear

October 17, 2022, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) trading session started at the price of $44.57, that was 5.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.94 and dropped to $44.355 before settling in for the closing price of $43.25. A 52-week range for SMG has been $39.06 – $180.43.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.20%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 5,864,220. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $97.74, taking the stock ownership to the 261,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP and CCO sold 17,500 for $98.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,722,363. This insider now owns 9,760 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.75) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.83. The third major resistance level sits at $47.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

There are 55,406K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.46 billion. As of now, sales total 4,925 M while income totals 512,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,186 M while its last quarter net income were -443,900 K.