Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) kicked off at the price of $0.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 17, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) opened at $0.08, lower -7.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.07 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations for TMBR have ranged from $0.08 to $0.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 54.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $142.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Looking closely at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1096, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2540. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0847. Second resistance stands at $0.0940. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1013. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0681, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0608. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0515.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are currently 146,525K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -10,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,500 K.