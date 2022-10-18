Uxin Limited (UXIN) soared 5.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 17, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) opened at $0.4418, higher 5.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for UXIN have ranged from $0.36 to $2.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.20% at the time writing. With a float of $157.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.61 million.

In an organization with 814 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 5.14%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6345, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7957. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4800. Second resistance stands at $0.4950. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4150. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4000.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

There are currently 395,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 197.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 258,090 K according to its annual income of -22,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,490 K and its income totaled 23,880 K.