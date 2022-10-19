$1.46M in average volume shows that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is heading in the right direction

On October 18, 2022, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) opened at $3.60, higher 4.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.50. Price fluctuations for AMWL have ranged from $2.52 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $186.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.32 million.

In an organization with 1035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 509,716. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 136,244 shares at a rate of $3.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,616,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 125,508 for $3.74, making the entire transaction worth $469,551. This insider now owns 2,425,957 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.09. However, in the short run, American Well Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.74. Second resistance stands at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. The third support level lies at $3.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

There are currently 273,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,790 K according to its annual income of -176,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,520 K and its income totaled -69,150 K.