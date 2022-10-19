14.07% volatility in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) stock priced at $0.2398, up 13.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3155 and dropped to $0.235 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. VINO’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 26.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.50%. With a float of $19.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

The latest stats from [Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2759, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1772. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3053. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3506. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3858. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2248, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1896. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1443.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.62 million, the company has a total of 25,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,920 K while annual income is -2,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 410 K while its latest quarter income was -5,290 K.