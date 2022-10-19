3.71% percent quarterly performance for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $50.37, soaring 6.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.95 and dropped to $50.34 before settling in for the closing price of $48.48. Within the past 52 weeks, AYX’s price has moved between $43.45 and $81.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 44.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -624.70%. With a float of $59.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2595 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of -25.42, and the pretax margin is -33.11.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alteryx Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 1,237,333. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $61.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 56,829 for $55.71, making the entire transaction worth $3,166,209. This insider now owns 911,829 shares in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.59) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -33.51 while generating a return on equity of -40.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -624.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Looking closely at Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.74. However, in the short run, Alteryx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.33. Second resistance stands at $52.95. The third major resistance level sits at $53.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.11.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.60 billion based on 68,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 536,140 K and income totals -179,680 K. The company made 180,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -106,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.