5.98% volatility in Fisker Inc. (FSR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 18, 2022, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) opened at $6.95, higher 4.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Price fluctuations for FSR have ranged from $6.41 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -238.80% at the time writing. With a float of $162.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 396 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3072.64, operating margin of -310615.09, and the pretax margin is -444661.32.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 49.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -444661.32 while generating a return on equity of -55.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28437.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

The latest stats from [Fisker Inc., FSR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.43 million was inferior to 6.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.30. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.65.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

There are currently 298,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110 K according to its annual income of -471,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -105,980 K.