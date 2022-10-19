A look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) stock priced at $41.44, up 14.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.59 and dropped to $41.29 before settling in for the closing price of $40.20. LEGN’s price has ranged from $30.75 to $57.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.20%. With a float of $165.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1071 employees.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Legend Biotech Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Looking closely at Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.78. However, in the short run, Legend Biotech Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.90. Second resistance stands at $49.90. The third major resistance level sits at $53.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.30.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.51 billion, the company has a total of 164,092K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 92,850 K while annual income is -386,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,827 K while its latest quarter income was -41,087 K.