agilon health inc. (AGL) 20 Days SMA touches -7.53%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) stock priced at $21.82, down -0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.225 and dropped to $21.10 before settling in for the closing price of $21.33. AGL’s price has ranged from $14.36 to $28.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -560.10%. With a float of $406.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -20.78, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 117,578. In this transaction Chief Med. & Quality Officer of this company sold 5,396 shares at a rate of $21.79, taking the stock ownership to the 10,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 5,396 for $21.79, making the entire transaction worth $117,577. This insider now owns 10,426 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -100.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are agilon health inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Looking closely at agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.68. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.87. Second resistance stands at $22.61. The third major resistance level sits at $22.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.62.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.06 billion, the company has a total of 406,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,834 M while annual income is -406,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 670,130 K while its latest quarter income was -20,650 K.