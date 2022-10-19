Akouos Inc. (AKUS) volume exceeds 17.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) kicked off on October 18, 2022, at the price of $13.11, up 88.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.35 and dropped to $12.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. Over the past 52 weeks, AKUS has traded in a range of $2.32-$10.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.00%. With a float of $36.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103 employees.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akouos Inc. is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akouos Inc.’s (AKUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akouos Inc. (AKUS)

Looking closely at Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Akouos Inc.’s (AKUS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 267.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. However, in the short run, Akouos Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.39. Second resistance stands at $13.60. The third major resistance level sits at $13.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.49.

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 546.73 million has total of 36,899K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -86,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,831 K.