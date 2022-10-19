Ares Management Corporation (ARES) soared 3.85 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 18, 2022, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) opened at $66.82, higher 3.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.14 and dropped to $65.95 before settling in for the closing price of $64.44. Price fluctuations for ARES have ranged from $53.15 to $90.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 27.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 155.00% at the time writing. With a float of $131.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.50, operating margin of +21.34, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 294,920. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $1.47, taking the stock ownership to the 50,671,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $1.59, making the entire transaction worth $317,020. This insider now owns 50,471,580 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.20% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Management Corporation (ARES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 52.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.50.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

There are currently 293,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,212 M according to its annual income of 408,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 601,430 K and its income totaled 39,730 K.