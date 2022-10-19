Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 513,700 K

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) on October 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $41.49, plunging -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.08 and dropped to $38.73 before settling in for the closing price of $40.90. Within the past 52 weeks, AZTA’s price has moved between $37.61 and $124.79.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.76, operating margin of +0.70, and the pretax margin is -9.53.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5.62 while generating a return on equity of -2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.58 in the near term. At $43.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.88.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.13 billion based on 75,020K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 513,700 K and income totals 110,750 K. The company made 132,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.