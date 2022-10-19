BRF S.A. (BRFS) soared 4.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

October 18, 2022, BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) trading session started at the price of $2.71, that was 4.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.705 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. A 52-week range for BRFS has been $2.30 – $4.65.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -63.90%. With a float of $722.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

In an organization with 100000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +5.91, and the pretax margin is -0.06.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BRF S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 27.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BRF S.A. (BRFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. However, in the short run, BRF S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.81. Second resistance stands at $2.84. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.64.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

There are 808,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.14 billion. As of now, sales total 8,958 M while income totals 77,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,365 M while its last quarter net income were -49,610 K.