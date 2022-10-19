Can Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) drop of -51.64% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 18, 2022, with Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) stock priced at $0.1113, up 15.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1274 and dropped to $0.1105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. OTIC’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $2.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -28.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.30%. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -880.80, operating margin of -55620.00, and the pretax margin is -56864.80.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomy Inc. is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 13,571. In this transaction Ch. Financial & Business Offcr of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 223,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,175. This insider now owns 177,017 shares in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -40944.80 while generating a return on equity of -84.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) saw its 5-day average volume 5.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 324.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 312.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5981. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1314 in the near term. At $0.1379, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1145, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1041. The third support level lies at $0.0976 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.84 million, the company has a total of 56,990K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 130 K while annual income is -51,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -13,081 K.