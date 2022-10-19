Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 18, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $1.03, that was -2.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9719 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. A 52-week range for CENN has been $0.89 – $14.06.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2297, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7030. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0332. Second resistance stands at $1.0807. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1113. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9551, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9245. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8770.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 262.33 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.