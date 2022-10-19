CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) last year’s performance of 64.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 18, 2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) opened at $101.19, higher 1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.9019 and dropped to $99.69 before settling in for the closing price of $98.88. Price fluctuations for CF have ranged from $55.29 to $119.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 187.90% at the time writing. With a float of $198.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Looking closely at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.17.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 52.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.54. However, in the short run, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $102.86. Second resistance stands at $105.49. The third major resistance level sits at $107.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.44.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

There are currently 199,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,538 M according to its annual income of 917,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,389 M and its income totaled 1,165 M.